30.04.2025 18:19:08

EQS-AFR: LIBERO football finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

LIBERO football finance
0.26 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LIBERO football finance AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LIBERO football finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.04.2025 / 18:19 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LIBERO football finance AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2025
Address: http://libero-football.finance.com

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2025
Address: http://libero-football.finance.com

30.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LIBERO football finance AG
Taunusanlage 9-10
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.libero-football-finance.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2128316  30.04.2025 CET/CEST

