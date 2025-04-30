|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
30.04.2025 18:19:08
EQS-AFR: LIBERO football finance AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LIBERO football finance AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LIBERO football finance AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2025
Address: http://libero-football.finance.com
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2025
Address: http://libero-football.finance.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LIBERO football finance AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.libero-football-finance.com
