EQS-AFR: Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LEONI AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



13.06.2023 / 19:56 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 16, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: June 16, 2023

Address:

Leoni AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: June 16, 2023Address: https://www.leoni.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: June 16, 2023Address: https://www.leoni.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

13.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

