LEONI Aktie [Valor: 1465666 / ISIN: DE0005408884]
EQS-AFR: Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

LEONI
0.28 CHF 15.64%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LEONI AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.06.2023 / 19:56 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leoni AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 16, 2023
Address: https://www.leoni.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 16, 2023
Address: https://www.leoni.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

13.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leoni AG
Marienstraße 7
90402 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.leoni.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1656309  13.06.2023 CET/CEST

