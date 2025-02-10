Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
KPS Aktie [Valor: 10647514 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48]
EQS-AFR: KPS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KPS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KPS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10.02.2025 / 16:34 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KPS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 13, 2025
Address: https://kps.com/de/de/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 13, 2025
Address: https://kps.com/global/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html

10.02.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KPS AG
Beta-Str. 10 h
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.kps.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2083727  10.02.2025 CET/CEST

