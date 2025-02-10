|
10.02.2025 16:34:21
EQS-AFR: KPS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KPS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KPS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 13, 2025
Address: https://kps.com/de/de/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 13, 2025
Address: https://kps.com/global/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications.html
10.02.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KPS AG
|Beta-Str. 10 h
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kps.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2083727 10.02.2025 CET/CEST