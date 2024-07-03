Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-AFR: KAP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KAP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KAP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.07.2024 / 10:13 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KAP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2024
Address: https://www.kap.de/investor-relations/berichte-amp-praesentationen/finanzberichte

03.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Internet: www.kap.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1938911  03.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1938911&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

