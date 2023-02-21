SMI 11'243 -0.2%  SPI 14'466 -0.2%  Dow 33'827 0.4%  DAX 15'420 -0.4%  Euro 0.9857 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'250 -0.5%  Gold 1'836 -0.3%  Bitcoin 22'763 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9249 0.1%  Öl 83.4 -0.5% 
KAP Aktie [Valor: 337430 / ISIN: DE0006208408]
21.02.2023 14:42:24

EQS-AFR: KAP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

KAP
15.30 EUR 0.99%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KAP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KAP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.02.2023 / 14:42 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KAP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.kap.de/investor-relations/berichte-amp-praesentationen/finanzberichte

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.kap.de/investor-relations/berichte-amp-praesentationen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.kap.de/en/investor-relations/reports-amp-presentations/financial-reports

21.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Internet: www.kap.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1565065  21.02.2023 CET/CEST

