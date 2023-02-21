EQS-AFR: KAP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KAP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

KAP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



21.02.2023 / 14:42 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023

Address:

KAP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 27, 2023Address: https://www.kap.de/investor-relations/berichte-amp-praesentationen/finanzberichte Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 27, 2023Address: https://www.kap.de/investor-relations/berichte-amp-praesentationen/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 27, 2023Address: https://www.kap.de/en/investor-relations/reports-amp-presentations/financial-reports

21.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

