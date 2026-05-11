Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’111 0.1%  SPI 18’582 0.0%  Dow 49’490 -0.2%  DAX 24’253 -0.4%  Euro 0.9164 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’884 -0.5%  Gold 4’694 -0.5%  Bitcoin 63’191 -1.1%  Dollar 0.7781 0.1%  Öl 103.3 3.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Roche149905998Alcon43249246ams-OSRAM137918297ABB1222171Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Preiskrieg an der Wall Street: Morgan Stanley unterbietet Konkurrenz beim Krypto-Handel
Lufthansa-Aktie fester: Flugkonzern streicht Verbindung zwischen Bremen und Frankfurt - Grossaktionär Kühne erhöht Beteiligung
Sunrise-Aktie rutscht ab: Partnerschaft mit Schweizer KI-Anbieter Phoeniqs
Ausblick: Under Armour präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Swatch-Aktie nimmt ab: Swatch lanciert eine Uhr zusammen mit Konkurrent Audemars Piguet
Suche...

K+S Aktie 13421328 / DE000KSAG888

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.05.2026 14:25:33

EQS-AFR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

K+S
13.72 CHF -2.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11.05.2026 / 14:25 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2027
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzpublikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2027
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/en-us/investor-relations/publications/financial-publications/index.html

11.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2325234  11.05.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Stadler Rail: Auf dem richtigen Gleis

Der Zughersteller ist dabei, zentrale Bremsklötze zu lösen. Mit einem optimistischen Ausblick hat Stadler Rail die Investoren dazu gebracht, wieder einzusteigen - jetzt nimmt der Mid Cap Fahrt auf.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu K+S AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?