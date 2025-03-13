Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.03.2025 18:20:03

EQS-AFR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

K+S
12.61 CHF -7.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

13.03.2025 / 18:20 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Payment report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2026
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2026
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/en-us/investor-relations/publications/annual-report/index.html

13.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2100304  13.03.2025 CET/CEST

