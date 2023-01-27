|
27.01.2023 11:18:53
EQS-AFR: JENOPTIK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: JENOPTIK AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
JENOPTIK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations
