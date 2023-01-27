SMI 11'318 0.0%  SPI 14'535 0.0%  Dow 33'949 0.6%  DAX 15'132 0.0%  Euro 1.0028 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'174 0.0%  Gold 1'927 -0.1%  Bitcoin 21'140 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9211 0.1%  Öl 88.5 0.9% 
JENOPTIK Aktie [Valor: 43359082 / ISIN: DE000A2NB601]
27.01.2023 11:09:35

EQS-AFR: JENOPTIK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

JENOPTIK
29.42 EUR 0.00%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: JENOPTIK AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
JENOPTIK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.01.2023 / 11:09 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JENOPTIK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

27.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1545505  27.01.2023 CET/CEST

