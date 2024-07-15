Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
INTERSHOP Communications Aktie [Valor: 52515678 / ISIN: DE000A254211]
15.07.2024 11:53:37

EQS-AFR: Intershop Communications AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

INTERSHOP Communications
1.95 CHF -2.88%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Intershop Communications AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.07.2024 / 11:53 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Intershop Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 24, 2024
Address: https://www.intershop.com/de/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 24, 2024
Address: https://www.intershop.com/en/financial-reports

15.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Steinweg 10
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.intershop.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1946383  15.07.2024 CET/CEST

