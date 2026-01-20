Instone Real Estate Group Aktie 43490180 / DE000A2NBX80
20.01.2026 13:41:53
EQS-AFR: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Instone Real Estate Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Instone Real Estate Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2026
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/finanzergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2026
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/en/financial-results
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/finanzergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/en/financial-results
English
Company:
Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet:
www.instone.de
