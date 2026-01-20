Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.01.2026 13:41:53

EQS-AFR: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Instone Real Estate Group
8.68 EUR -0.91%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.01.2026 / 13:41 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Instone Real Estate Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2026
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/finanzergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2026
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/en/financial-results

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/finanzergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/en/financial-results

20.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2263046  20.01.2026 CET/CEST

