Instone Real Estate Group Aktie [Valor: 43490180 / ISIN: DE000A2NBX80]
11.01.2023 11:11:29

EQS-AFR: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Instone Real Estate Group
8.41 EUR -0.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.01.2023 / 11:11 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Instone Real Estate Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2023
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/German/3150/finanzergebnisse.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2023
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/3150/financial-results.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/German/3150/finanzergebnisse.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/3150/financial-results.html

11.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1532697  11.01.2023 CET/CEST

