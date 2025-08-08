Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.08.2025 15:01:13

EQS-AFR: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

init innovation in traffic systems
33.13 CHF 16.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.08.2025 / 15:01 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

init innovation in traffic systems SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2025
Address: http://www.initse.com/dede/investors/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2025
Address: http://www.initse.com/ende/investors/financial-reports/

08.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestrasse 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2181672  08.08.2025 CET/CEST

