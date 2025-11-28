Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’831 0.0%  SPI 17’634 0.0%  Dow 47’427 0.7%  DAX 23’767 0.0%  Euro 0.9326 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’652 0.0%  Gold 4’161 0.1%  Bitcoin 73’827 0.5%  Dollar 0.8057 0.1%  Öl 63.5 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Die 20 grössten Banken Europas
So entwickeln sich Silberpreis, Erdgaspreis & Co. am Freitagvormittag am Rohstoffmarkt
Verhandlungen über Milliardenkredit für KI-Infrastruktur - Oracle und OpenAI als mögliche Profiteure
TUI-Aktie im Aufwind: Was hinter dem Kurssprung steckt
MDAX-Papier PUMA SE-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem PUMA SE-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren
Suche...

Infineon Aktie 1038049 / DE0006231004

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.11.2025 10:18:53

EQS-AFR: Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Infineon
33.50 CHF 0.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Infineon Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.11.2025 / 10:18 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 28, 2025
Address: https://www.infineon.com/de/about/investor/reports-presentations/annual-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 28, 2025
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reporting/annual-report/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 28, 2025
Address: https://www.infineon.com/en/about/investor/reports-presentations/annual-reports

28.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2237426  28.11.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Infineon AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?