EQS-AFR: Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Infineon Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



28.11.2025 / 10:18 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 28, 2025

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 28, 2025

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 28, 2025

Address:

Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 28, 2025Address: https://www.infineon.com/de/about/investor/reports-presentations/annual-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 28, 2025Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reporting/annual-report/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 28, 2025Address: https://www.infineon.com/en/about/investor/reports-presentations/annual-reports

28.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News