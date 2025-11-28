Infineon Aktie 1038049 / DE0006231004
28.11.2025 10:18:53
EQS-AFR: Infineon Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Infineon Technologies AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Infineon Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 28, 2025
Address: https://www.infineon.com/de/about/investor/reports-presentations/annual-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 28, 2025
Address: https://www.infineon.com/cms/de/about-infineon/investor/reporting/annual-report/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 28, 2025
Address: https://www.infineon.com/en/about/investor/reports-presentations/annual-reports
28.11.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
