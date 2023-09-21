Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
infas Aktie [Valor: 842634 / ISIN: DE0006097108]
21.09.2023 10:53:37

EQS-AFR: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.09.2023 / 10:53 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: http://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: http://www.infas-holding.de/berichte/

21.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft
Kurt-Schumacher-Str. 24
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.infas-holding.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1731589  21.09.2023 CET/CEST

