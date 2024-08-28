Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’349 0.4%  SPI 16’380 0.4%  Dow 40’866 -0.9%  DAX 18’782 0.5%  Euro 0.9362 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4’913 0.3%  Gold 2’504 -0.8%  Bitcoin 49’779 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8424 0.1%  Öl 78.7 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Stadler Rail217818DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Lonza hat zwei Anleihen über 1,2 Milliarden Euro platziert
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Zahlen auf den Verkaufszetteln
Kapitalaufnahme: TAG Immobilien AG emittiert 500-Millionen-Euro-Anleihe
Hedgefonds von Paul Singer: So hat Elliott Investment Management im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Vorsicht bei Auswahl von ETFs: Hier lauern versteckte Kosten
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

IMMOFINANZ Aktie [Valor: 42323363 / ISIN: AT0000A21KS2]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.08.2024 20:14:38

EQS-AFR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report

IMMOFINANZ
31.00 EUR 0.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of Financial Reports
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report

28.08.2024 / 20:14 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://cdn.immofinanz.com/uploads/finance/immofinanz-halbjahresfinanzbericht-2024pdf_1.pdf

Language: English
Address: https://cdn.immofinanz.com/uploads/finance/half-year_financial_report_2024.pdf

28.08.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1977185  28.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1977185&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu IMMOFINANZ

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten