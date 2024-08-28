EQS-AFR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report

|
IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG
Language: German
Address: https://cdn.immofinanz.com/uploads/finance/immofinanz-halbjahresfinanzbericht-2024pdf_1.pdf
Language: English
Address: https://cdn.immofinanz.com/uploads/finance/half-year_financial_report_2024.pdf
|Company:
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|http://www.immofinanz.com
