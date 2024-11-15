Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Highlight Communications Aktie [Valor: 653919 / ISIN: CH0006539198]
15.11.2024 17:05:03

EQS-AFR: HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Highlight Communications
0.98 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Highlight Communications AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15.11.2024 / 17:05 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlight Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 19, 2024
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/Zwischenberichte.htm

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 19, 2024
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/en/Zwischenberichte.htm

15.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Internet: www.hlcom.ch

 
End of News EQS News Service

2031525  15.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2031525&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

