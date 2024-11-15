|
15.11.2024 17:05:03
EQS-AFR: HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Highlight Communications AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Highlight Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 19, 2024
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/Zwischenberichte.htm
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 19, 2024
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/en/Zwischenberichte.htm
