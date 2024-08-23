Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’303 0.0%  SPI 16’343 0.0%  Dow 40’713 -0.4%  DAX 18’614 0.7%  Euro 0.9479 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’908 0.5%  Gold 2’497 0.5%  Bitcoin 52’097 1.3%  Dollar 0.8525 0.0%  Öl 77.9 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger Technology135706599Kuros32581411DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
AstraZeneca-Aktie hoch: Stärkere Bonität durch Fitch bestätigt
Darum bewegt sich der Franken zu Euro und Dollar kaum
Folgt der Silberpreis dem Goldpreis auf einen neuen Rekordstand? Dieser Indikator lässt auf eine Silber-Rally hoffen
LUKB-Aktie im Plus: Deutlich mehr Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr
Rheinmetall visiert massive Umsatzsteigerung an: Vervierfachung in Aussicht - Aktie tiefer
Suche...

Highlight Communications Aktie [Valor: 653919 / ISIN: CH0006539198]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.08.2024 11:50:19

EQS-AFR: HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Highlight Communications
1.72 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Highlight Communications AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.08.2024 / 11:50 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlight Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2024
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/Zwischenberichte.htm

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2024
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/en/Zwischenberichte.htm

23.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Internet: www.hlcom.ch

 
End of News EQS News Service

1974177  23.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1974177&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Highlight Communications AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten