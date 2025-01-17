EQS-AFR: HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’989 0.4%  SPI 15’979 0.4%  Dow 43’535 0.9%  DAX 20’894 1.2%  Euro 0.9409 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’146 0.8%  Gold 2’713 -0.1%  Bitcoin 94’985 4.2%  Dollar 0.9133 0.3%  Öl 80.9 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Richemont21048333Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Darum legt der Euro gegenüber dem Dollar und Franken etwas zu
Tiktok verliert Kampf vor Oberstem Gericht der USA
S&P 500-Wert DR Horton-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich DR Horton-Aktionäre freuen
S&P 500-Wert Micron Technology-Aktie: Diese Dividendenauszahlung sieht Micron Technology für Aktionäre vor
UBS-Aktie im Plus: UBS darf wohl weiterhin US-Pensionskassengelder verwalten - UBS ersetzt CS-Logos am Paradeplatz
Suche...

HENSOLDT Aktie [Valor: 56875079 / ISIN: DE000HAG0005]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.01.2025 16:30:40

EQS-AFR: HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

HENSOLDT
35.15 CHF 0.48%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HENSOLDT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.01.2025 / 16:30 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HENSOLDT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2025
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/de/publications

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2025
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/publications

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2025
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/de/publications

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2025
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/publications

17.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.hensoldt.net

 
End of News EQS News Service

2070193  17.01.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2070193&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu HENSOLDT

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten