09.07.2025 11:50:03

EQS-AFR: HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

HelloFresh
8.80 EUR 1.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HelloFresh SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09.07.2025 / 11:50 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HelloFresh SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2025
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/German/2000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2025
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/2000/publications.html

09.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2167442  09.07.2025 CET/CEST

