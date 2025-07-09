|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
09.07.2025 11:50:03
EQS-AFR: HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HelloFresh SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HelloFresh SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2025
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/German/2000/publikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2025
Address: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/2000/publications.html
09.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2167442 09.07.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu HelloFresh
|
11:50
|EQS-AFR: HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
11:50
|EQS-AFR: HelloFresh SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
08.07.25
|XETRA-Handel MDAX zum Start des Dienstagshandels leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
07.07.25
|EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
07.07.25
|EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
07.07.25
|MDAX aktuell: MDAX verbucht zum Ende des Montagshandels Gewinne (finanzen.ch)
|
07.07.25