Heidelberg Materials Aktie [Valor: 335740 / ISIN: DE0006047004]
15.01.2024 13:39:34

EQS-AFR: Heidelberg Materials AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Heidelberg Materials AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Heidelberg Materials AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.01.2024 / 13:39 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heidelberg Materials AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2024
Address: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2024
Address: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/en/reports-and-presentations

15.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergmaterials.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1814869  15.01.2024 CET/CEST

