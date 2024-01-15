EQS-AFR: Heidelberg Materials AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

|

Heidelberg Materials AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/en/reports-and-presentations
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/en/reports-and-presentations
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2024
Address: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/de/berichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2024
Address: https://www.heidelbergmaterials.com/en/reports-and-presentations
English
Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
www.heidelbergmaterials.com
