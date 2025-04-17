Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.04.2025 08:18:38

EQS-AFR: Hawesko Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

HAWESKO
48.34 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HAWESKO Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hawesko Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.04.2025 / 08:18 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hawesko Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2025
Address: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/investor-relations/geschaftsbericht

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2025
Address: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/investor-relations/geschaftsbericht

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/investor-relations/geschaftsbericht

17.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding SE
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2119710  17.04.2025 CET/CEST

