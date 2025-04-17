|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
17.04.2025 08:18:38
EQS-AFR: Hawesko Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HAWESKO Holding SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hawesko Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2025
Address: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/investor-relations/geschaftsbericht
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2025
Address: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/investor-relations/geschaftsbericht
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/investor-relations/geschaftsbericht
17.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hawesko Holding SE
|Große Elbstraße 145 d
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hawesko-holding.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2119710 17.04.2025 CET/CEST
