07.08.2024 10:29:18
EQS-AFR: Hawesko Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HAWESKO Holding SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hawesko Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2024
Address: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/investor-relations/zwischenberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2024
Address: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/investor-relations/zwischenberichte
07.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Hawesko Holding SE
|Große Elbstraße 145 d
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|www.hawesko-holding.com
