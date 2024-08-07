Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
HAWESKO Aktie [Valor: 893434 / ISIN: DE0006042708]
07.08.2024 10:29:18

EQS-AFR: Hawesko Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

HAWESKO
48.34 CHF 0%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HAWESKO Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hawesko Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.08.2024 / 10:29 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hawesko Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2024
Address: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/investor-relations/zwischenberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2024
Address: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/investor-relations/zwischenberichte

07.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding SE
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1963067  07.08.2024 CET/CEST

