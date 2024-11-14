EQS-AFR: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 15, 2025Address: https://hhla.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 15, 2025Address: https://hhla.de/en/investors/publications/reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 13, 2025Address: https://hhla.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 13, 2025Address: https://hhla.de/en/investors/publications/reports

