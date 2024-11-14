|
14.11.2024 07:53:32
EQS-AFR: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2025
Address: https://hhla.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2025
Address: https://hhla.de/en/investors/publications/reports
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2025
Address: https://hhla.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2025
Address: https://hhla.de/en/investors/publications/reports
Language:
English
Company:
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
Bei St. Annen 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet:
www.hhla.de
