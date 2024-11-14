Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
HHLA Aktie [Valor: 3513030 / ISIN: DE000A0S8488]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

14.11.2024 07:48:15

EQS-AFR: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

HHLA
15.97 CHF -2.44%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.11.2024 / 07:48 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2025
Address: https://hhla.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2025
Address: https://hhla.de/en/investors/publications/reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2025
Address: https://hhla.de/investoren/publikationen/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2025
Address: https://hhla.de/en/investors/publications/reports

14.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
Bei St. Annen 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hhla.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2029671  14.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2029671&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

