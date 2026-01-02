Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.01.2026 14:04:43

EQS-AFR: H2 Core AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

H2Core
0.56 EUR -8.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: H2 Core AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
H2 Core AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.01.2026 / 14:04 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H2 Core AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2025:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2026
Address: https://h2core.com/investor-relations/finanzkalender/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2026
Address: https://h2core.com/en/investor-relations/financial-calendar/

02.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: H2 Core AG
Rüsdorfer Str. 8
25746 Heide
Germany
Internet: www.h2core.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2253864  02.01.2026 CET/CEST