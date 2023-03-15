|
EQS-AFR: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports.html
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 30, 2023
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 30, 2023
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
|Grammer-Allee 2
|92289 Ursensollen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
