EQS-AFR: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 27, 2023Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 27, 2023Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 30, 2023Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 30, 2023Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports.html

