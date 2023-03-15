SMI 10'516 -1.9%  SPI 13'696 -1.8%  Dow 31'875 -0.9%  DAX 14'735 -3.3%  Euro 0.9860 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'035 -3.5%  Gold 1'916 0.6%  Bitcoin 22'614 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9319 2.0%  Öl 74.3 -4.2% 
EQS-AFR: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Grammer
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15.03.2023 / 20:13 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 30, 2023
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 30, 2023
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports.html

15.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Grammer-Allee 2
92289 Ursensollen
Germany
Internet: www.grammer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1583705  15.03.2023 CET/CEST

