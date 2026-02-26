Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'974 0.0%  SPI 19'211 0.0%  Dow 49'482 0.6%  DAX 25'138 -0.2%  Euro 0.9131 0.1%  EStoxx50 6'179 0.1%  Gold 5'183 0.4%  Bitcoin 52'773 0.6%  Dollar 0.7737 0.1%  Öl 70.3 -1.0% 
26.02.2026 10:32:13

EQS-AFR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Global Fashion Group
0.27 EUR -1.11%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.02.2026 / 10:32 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Global Fashion Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 31, 2025
Address: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/publications

26.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.global-fashion-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2281574  26.02.2026 CET/CEST