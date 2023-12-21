|
21.12.2023 16:32:25
EQS-AFR: GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerry Weber International AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gerry Weber International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 22, 2023
Address: https://group.gerryweber.com/de/presse/publikationen/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 22, 2023
Address: https://group.gerryweber.com/de/presse/publikationen/
21.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerry Weber International AG
|Neulehenstraße 8
|33790 Halle/Westfalen
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://group.gerryweber.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1802519 21.12.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu GERRY WEBER International Aktiengesellschaft Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu GERRY WEBER International Aktiengesellschaft Inhaber-Akt
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Transdigm, West Pharmaceuticals & Synopsys
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|10:00
|Schroders: Peak rates? Options for investors
|14.12.23
|Schroders: Schroders Economics Lens Q4 2023
|13.12.23
|Schroders: Is China’s power sector on track to meet decarbonisation goals?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI mit Verlusten -- DAX-Anleger nehmen Gewinne mit -- Wall Street fester -- Erneut uneinheitliche Entwicklung an Asiens Börsen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind am Donnerstag Verluste zu sehen. Auch Anleger in Deutschland machen Kasse. Die US-Börsen gewinnen am Donnerstag hinzu. In Fernost fanden die Märkte abermals keine einheitliche Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}