Geratherm Medical Aktie 1091371 / DE0005495626
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08.06.2026 09:41:23
EQS-AFR: Geratherm Medical AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Geratherm Medical AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Geratherm Medical AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 11, 2026
Address: https://www.geratherm.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte-co
08.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Geratherm Medical AG
|Fahrenheitstrasse 1
|99331 Geratal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.geratherm.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2341420 08.06.2026 CET/CEST
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