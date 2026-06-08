Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’284 -0.8%  SPI 18’760 -0.9%  Dow 50’867 -1.4%  DAX 24’532 -0.9%  Euro 0.9190 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’010 -0.9%  Gold 4’297 -0.8%  Bitcoin 50’381 0.1%  Dollar 0.7977 0.2%  Öl 97.3 4.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Ripple & Co am Montagvormittag am Kryptomarkt
Jetzt den besten ETF-Sparplan finden - einfach und passend zu deinen Zielen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie schwächelt: Wegovy als Pille begeistert - Anleger bleiben dennoch vorsichtig
US-Inhaltsstoffhersteller Ingredion will Tate & Lyle kaufen - Aktie hebt ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Geratherm Medical Aktie 1091371 / DE0005495626

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.06.2026 09:41:23

EQS-AFR: Geratherm Medical AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Geratherm Medical
2.91 EUR 0.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Geratherm Medical AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Geratherm Medical AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.06.2026 / 09:41 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geratherm Medical AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 11, 2026
Address: https://www.geratherm.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte-co

08.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Geratherm Medical AG
Fahrenheitstrasse 1
99331 Geratal
Germany
Internet: www.geratherm.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2341420  08.06.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Belimo: Der stille KI-Profiteur

Belimo steht selten im Rampenlicht der Börse, doch genau das macht den Hidden Champion spannend. Das Unternehmen profitiert von Energieeffizienz, Gebäudedigitalisierung und dem Boom der Rechenzentren. Nach der jüngsten V-förmigen Erholung ruft nun der Gipfel.

Weiterlesen!