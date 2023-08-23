|
23.08.2023 15:33:39
EQS-AFR: Geratherm Medical AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Geratherm Medical AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Geratherm Medical AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 25, 2023
Address: https://www.geratherm.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte-co
23.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Geratherm Medical AG
|Fahrenheitstraße 1
|99331 Geratal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.geratherm.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1710115 23.08.2023 CET/CEST
