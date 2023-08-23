Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Geratherm Medical Aktie [Valor: 1091371 / ISIN: DE0005495626]
23.08.2023 15:33:39

EQS-AFR: Geratherm Medical AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Geratherm Medical
6.33 CHF -0.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Geratherm Medical AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Geratherm Medical AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.08.2023 / 15:33 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geratherm Medical AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 25, 2023
Address: https://www.geratherm.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte-co

23.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Geratherm Medical AG
Fahrenheitstraße 1
99331 Geratal
Germany
Internet: www.geratherm.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1710115  23.08.2023 CET/CEST

