EQS-AFR: Geratherm Medical AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Geratherm Medical AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Geratherm Medical AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



23.08.2023 / 15:33 CET/CEST

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 25, 2023

Address:

