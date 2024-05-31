Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Gateway Real Estate Aktie [Valor: 2560486 / ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7]
31.05.2024 15:30:24

EQS-AFR: Gateway Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Gateway Real Estate
0.43 EUR 2.38%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gateway Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gateway Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.05.2024 / 15:30 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gateway Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 21, 2024
Address: https://www.gateway-re.de/investor-relations/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 21, 2024
Address: https://www.gateway-re.de/en/investor-relations/publications/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 21, 2024
Address: https://www.gateway-re.de/investor-relations/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 21, 2024
Address: https://www.gateway-re.de/en/investor-relations/publications/

31.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
Hardenbergstraße 28a
10623 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.gateway-re.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1915715  31.05.2024 CET/CEST

