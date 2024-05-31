|
EQS-AFR: Gateway Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gateway Real Estate AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gateway Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 21, 2024
Address: https://www.gateway-re.de/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 21, 2024
Address: https://www.gateway-re.de/en/investor-relations/publications/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 21, 2024
Address: https://www.gateway-re.de/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 21, 2024
Address: https://www.gateway-re.de/en/investor-relations/publications/
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}