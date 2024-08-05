Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
FRIWO Aktie [Valor: 327410 / ISIN: DE0006201106]
05.08.2024 23:35:12

EQS-AFR: FRIWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

FRIWO
28.00 EUR 0.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FRIWO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FRIWO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.08.2024 / 23:35 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FRIWO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.friwo.com/en/about/investor-relations/

05.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FRIWO AG
Von-Liebig-Straße 11
48346 Ostbevern
Germany
Internet: www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/

 
End of News EQS News Service

1961401  05.08.2024 CET/CEST

