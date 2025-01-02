|
02.01.2025 09:52:57
EQS-AFR: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fresenius Medical Care AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fresenius Medical Care AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2025
Address: http://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2025
Address: http://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2025
Address: http://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2025
Address: http://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2025
Address: http://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2025
Address: http://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications
02.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2060195 02.01.2025 CET/CEST