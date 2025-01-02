Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Fresenius Medical Care Aktie [Valor: 520878 / ISIN: DE0005785802]
02.01.2025 09:52:57

EQS-AFR: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Fresenius Medical Care
41.45 CHF 20.56%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fresenius Medical Care AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.01.2025 / 09:52 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2025
Address: http://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2025
Address: http://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2025
Address: http://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 13, 2025
Address: http://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2025
Address: http://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2025
Address: http://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications

02.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2060195  02.01.2025 CET/CEST

