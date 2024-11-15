Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Francotyp-Postalia Aktie [Valor: 2792222 / ISIN: DE000FPH9000]
15.11.2024 08:00:07

EQS-AFR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Francotyp-Postalia
3.11 CHF -19.71%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15.11.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 21, 2024
Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/reporting-centre/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 21, 2024
Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/reporting-centre/

15.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2030599  15.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2030599&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten