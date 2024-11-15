|
15.11.2024 08:00:07
EQS-AFR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 21, 2024
Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/reporting-centre/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 21, 2024
Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/reporting-centre/
