EQS-AFR: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SMI 10'634 -0.8%  SPI 13'939 -0.9%  Dow 32'238 0.4%  DAX 14'957 -1.7%  Euro 0.9888 -0.8%  EStoxx50 4'131 -1.8%  Gold 1'970 -0.4%  Bitcoin 25'461 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9187 0.0%  Öl 75.4 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
CS-Aktie: Credit Suisse-CEO Körner verteidigt Übernahme durch UBS und appelliert an Mitarbeiter - Alt Bundesrat Blocher fordert Aufspaltung der UBS
Saudi National Bank: Auslöser und grösstes Opfer des Credit Suisse-Dramas
Goldpreis: Kräftige Kaufwelle an den Terminmärkten
Novartis-Aktie: Gute Ergebnisse mit Kisqali in der Behandlung von Brustkrebspatienten
Epic Suisse-Aktie: Epic Suisse hat 2022 wenig verdient
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

FORTEC Elektronik Aktie [Valor: 332692 / ISIN: DE0005774103]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.03.2023 08:00:21

EQS-AFR: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

FORTEC Elektronik
25.40 CHF 9.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.03.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.fortecag.de/investor-relations/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://www.fortecag.de/en/investor-relations/reports/

27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
Augsburger Str. 2b
82110 Germering
Germany
Internet: www.fortecag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1588155  27.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1588155&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu FORTEC Elektronik AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen