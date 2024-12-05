Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
flatexDEGIRO Aktie [Valor: 34205524 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111]
05.12.2024 23:30:47

EQS-AFR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

flatexDEGIRO
12.18 CHF -29.77%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: flatexDEGIRO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
flatexDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05.12.2024 / 23:30 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

flatexDEGIRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2025
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/de/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2025
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar

05.12.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2045445  05.12.2024 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO AG

Analysen zu flatexDEGIRO AG

05.12.24 flatexDEGIRO Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28.11.24 flatexDEGIRO Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.11.24 flatexDEGIRO Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.11.24 flatexDEGIRO Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
31.10.24 flatexDEGIRO Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen
