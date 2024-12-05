|
EQS-AFR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: flatexDEGIRO AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
flatexDEGIRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 21, 2025
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/de/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 21, 2025
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
