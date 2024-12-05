Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
flatexDEGIRO Aktie [Valor: 34205524 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111]
05.12.2024 23:34:04

EQS-AFR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

flatexDEGIRO
12.18 CHF -29.77%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: flatexDEGIRO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
flatexDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05.12.2024 / 23:34 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

flatexDEGIRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 21, 2025
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/de/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 21, 2025
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar

05.12.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2045451  05.12.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2045451&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

