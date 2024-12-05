EQS-AFR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: flatexDEGIRO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2025

Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2025

flatexDEGIRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 26, 2025Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/de/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 26, 2025Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar

