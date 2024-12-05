|
05.12.2024 23:29:07
EQS-AFR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: flatexDEGIRO AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
flatexDEGIRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2025
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/de/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2025
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar
05.12.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2045443 05.12.2024 CET/CEST
