EQS-AFR: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



04.01.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 30, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: June 30, 2023

Address:

Eyemaxx Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019/2020:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: June 30, 2023Address: https://www.eyemaxx.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: June 30, 2023Address: https://www.eyemaxx.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports

04.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

