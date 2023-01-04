SMI 11'123 1.3%  SPI 14'235 1.4%  Dow 33'111 -0.1%  DAX 14'471 2.0%  Euro 0.9851 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'972 2.3%  Gold 1'855 0.8%  Bitcoin 15'619 0.0%  Dollar 0.9288 -0.8%  Öl 79.0 -4.2% 
EYEMAXX Real Estate Aktie [Valor: 11577500 / ISIN: DE000A0V9L94]
EQS-AFR: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EYEMAXX Real Estate
0.01 EUR 7.69%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.01.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eyemaxx Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019/2020:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2023
Address: https://www.eyemaxx.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2023
Address: https://www.eyemaxx.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports

Language: English
Company: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG
Weichertstraße 5
63741 Aschaffenburg
Germany
Internet: www.eyemaxx.com

 
