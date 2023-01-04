|
04.01.2023 16:00:05
EQS-AFR: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Eyemaxx Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019/2020:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2023
Address: https://www.eyemaxx.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2023
Address: https://www.eyemaxx.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eyemaxx Real Estate AG
|Weichertstraße 5
|63741 Aschaffenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.eyemaxx.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1527599 04.01.2023 CET/CEST
