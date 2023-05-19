EQS-AFR: exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SCA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



19.05.2023 / 14:07 CET/CEST

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 31, 2023

Address:

exceet Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 31, 2023Address: https://ir.exceet.com/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte

