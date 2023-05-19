|
19.05.2023 14:07:39
EQS-AFR: exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SCA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
exceet Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2023
Address: https://ir.exceet.com/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte
19.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|exceet Group SCA
|17, rue de Flaxweiler
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.exceet.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1637445 19.05.2023 CET/CEST
