exceet Group Aktie [Valor: 10989086 / ISIN: LU0472835155]
19.05.2023 14:07:39

EQS-AFR: exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

exceet Group
6.80 EUR 0.00%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SCA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

19.05.2023 / 14:07 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

exceet Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2023
Address: https://ir.exceet.com/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte

19.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: exceet Group SCA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.exceet.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1637445  19.05.2023 CET/CEST

