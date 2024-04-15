Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EVOTEC Aktie [Valor: 505433 / ISIN: DE0005664809]
EQS-AFR: Evotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EVOTEC
13.57 CHF -2.65%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EVOTEC SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Evotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15.04.2024 / 13:07 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Evotec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 22, 2024
Address: https://evotec.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 22, 2024
Address: https://evotec.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2024
Address: https://evotec.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2024
Address: https://evotec.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

15.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1880583  15.04.2024 CET/CEST

