15.04.2024 13:07:04
EQS-AFR: Evotec SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EVOTEC SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Evotec SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 22, 2024
Address: https://evotec.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 22, 2024
Address: https://evotec.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2024
Address: https://evotec.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 06, 2024
Address: https://evotec.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications
15.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
