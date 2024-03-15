|
16.03.2024 00:19:18
EQS-AFR: ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ENCAVIS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ENCAVIS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.encavis.com/investor-relations/publikationen
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.encavis.com/investor-relations/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.encavis.com/en/green-capital/investor-relations/financial-reports
16.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|https://www.encavis.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1860391 16.03.2024 CET/CEST
