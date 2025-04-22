Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’556 -0.9%  SPI 15’668 -0.2%  Dow 38’170 -2.5%  DAX 21’136 -0.3%  Euro 0.9319 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’913 -0.5%  Gold 3’450 0.7%  Bitcoin 71’696 1.2%  Dollar 0.8105 0.2%  Öl 67.0 0.9% 
22.04.2025 10:39:50

EQS-AFR: Enapter AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Enapter
2.92 EUR 1.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Enapter AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Enapter AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.04.2025 / 10:39 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Enapter AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

22.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Glockengießerwall 3
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.enapterag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2121438  22.04.2025 CET/CEST

