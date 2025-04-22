|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
22.04.2025 10:39:50
EQS-AFR: Enapter AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Enapter AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Enapter AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2025
Address: https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
English
Company:
Enapter AG
Glockengießerwall 3
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet:
www.enapterag.de
