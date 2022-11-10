SMI 11'102 1.8%  SPI 14'244 2.1%  Dow 33'713 3.7%  DAX 14'146 3.5%  Euro 0.9842 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'847 3.2%  Gold 1'755 2.8%  Bitcoin 17'077 9.4%  Dollar 0.9653 -2.0%  Öl 93.5 1.1% 
10.11.2022 21:29:33

EQS-AFR: elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

elumeo
2.25 CHF 0.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: elumeo SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10.11.2022 / 21:29 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2022
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2022
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports

10.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1484967  10.11.2022 CET/CEST

1484967  10.11.2022 CET/CEST

