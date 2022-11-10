|
10.11.2022 21:29:33
EQS-AFR: elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: elumeo SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2022
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2022
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports
