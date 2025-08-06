Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’755 -0.9%  SPI 16’408 -0.8%  Dow 44’217 0.2%  DAX 23’924 0.3%  Euro 0.9403 0.6%  EStoxx50 5’263 0.3%  Gold 3’371 -0.4%  Bitcoin 92’997 1.0%  Dollar 0.8066 -0.1%  Öl 66.6 -1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Novo Nordisk129508879Idorsia36346343
Top News
Ausblick: SoundHound AI präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Amazon-Aktie im Visier: Amazon plant Comeback im Wearable-Markt mit KI-Fokus
Ausblick: Dropbox mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Darum wird der Euro zu Dollar und Franken stärker
Galaxy Digital-CEO Mike Novogratz sieht Ethereum im Vorteil: Bitcoin bald geschlagen?
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.08.2025 21:33:04

EQS-AFR: elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

elumeo
2.20 EUR 1.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: elumeo SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.08.2025 / 21:33 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2025
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2025
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports

06.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2180586  06.08.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu elumeo SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu elumeo SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen