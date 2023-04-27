Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'395 0.3%  SPI 15'013 0.2%  Dow 33'302 -0.7%  DAX 15'826 0.2%  Euro 0.9861 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'358 0.2%  Gold 1'998 0.4%  Bitcoin 25'883 2.4%  Dollar 0.8933 0.2%  Öl 78.0 0.2% 
Einhell Germany Aktie [Valor: 331235 / ISIN: DE0005654933]
27.04.2023 11:55:17

EQS-AFR: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Einhell Germany
140.80 CHF 17.73%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Einhell Germany AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

27.04.2023 / 11:55 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 24, 2023
Address: http://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/quartalsmitteilungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 24, 2023
Address: http://www.einhell.com/investor-relations/company-reports/quarterly-financial-announcements/

27.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1619213  27.04.2023 CET/CEST

