EQS-AFR: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 24, 2023

Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 24, 2023

Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 24, 2023Address: http://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/quartalsmitteilungen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 24, 2023Address: http://www.einhell.com/investor-relations/company-reports/quarterly-financial-announcements/

