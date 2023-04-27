|
27.04.2023 11:55:17
EQS-AFR: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Einhell Germany AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 24, 2023
Address: http://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/quartalsmitteilungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 24, 2023
Address: http://www.einhell.com/investor-relations/company-reports/quarterly-financial-announcements/
27.04.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|Wiesenweg 22
|94405 Landau/Isar
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1619213 27.04.2023 CET/CEST
