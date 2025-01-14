EQS-AFR: edding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: edding Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

edding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



14.01.2025 / 20:45 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2025

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2025

Address:

edding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 29, 2025Address: https://www.edding.com/de-de/investor-relations/berichte-und-kennzahlen/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 14, 2025Address: https://www.edding.com/de-de/investor-relations/berichte-und-kennzahlen/

14.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

