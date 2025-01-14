Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
edding vz. Aktie [Valor: 331102 / ISIN: DE0005647937]
14.01.2025 20:45:10

EQS-AFR: edding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

edding vz.
37.40 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: edding Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
edding Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.01.2025 / 20:45 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

edding Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2025
Address: https://www.edding.com/de-de/investor-relations/berichte-und-kennzahlen/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2025
Address: https://www.edding.com/de-de/investor-relations/berichte-und-kennzahlen/

14.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: edding Aktiengesellschaft
Bookkoppel 7
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.edding.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2067715  14.01.2025 CET/CEST

