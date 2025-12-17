EQS-AFR: ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ecotel communication ag / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 19, 2026Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 31, 2026Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

