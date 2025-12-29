E.ON Aktie 4334819 / DE000ENAG999
29.12.2025 16:30:53
EQS-AFR: E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: E.ON SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://www.eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q1-2026
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2026
Address: https://www.eon.com/quarterlystatement-q1-2026
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2026
Address: https://www.eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-9m-2026
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2026
Address: https://www.eon.com/quarterlystatement-9m-2026
29.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.eon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2252290 29.12.2025 CET/CEST